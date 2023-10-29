Watson (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, but he is expected to avoid being placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson has already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, but Schefter suggests he won't miss more than two weeks with the shoulder issue. That said, there has been a wide range of reports regarding Watson's status in what has been an ever-changing situation. P.J. Walker is in line to start so long as Watson remains sidelined.