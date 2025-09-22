Sampson had one carry for two yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Packers in Week 3.

Sampson was on the field for just five offensive snaps and went untargeted for the first time in three weeks. He had eight targets in Week 1 followed by a touchdown catch last week, but it looks like Jerome Ford has emerged as the primary target out of the backfield. In addition to the diminished targets, Sampson's overall usage has taken a hit, dropping from 33 snaps in Week 1 to 17 in Week 2 and now five. That drop coincides with the availability of Quinshon Judkins.