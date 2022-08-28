Bryant caught both targets for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears.
Both Bryant (14 snaps) and starting tight end David Njoku (29 snaps) had their most extensive use of the preseason. Once the regular season begins, each should be in the range of 50 snaps apiece.
