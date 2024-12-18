Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Winston will operate as the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson during Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that Winston has at least temporarily lost hold of the starting gig, with the Browns set to make decisions at the quarterback position on a "week-to-week" basis moving forward, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. As such, Thompson-Robinson's chances of maintaining the starting job beyond this weekend will likely hinge on how he fares Sunday, and a poor performance could allow Winston to reclaim the No. 1 role Week 17 or Week 18. Across seven starts this season, Winston completed 61.6 percent of his attempts for 2,038 yards (7.2 YPA) and 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also fumbled five times, losing two of them, and threw one touchdown while appearing in relief Week 7.