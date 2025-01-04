Winston (right shoulder) is the Browns' inactive third quarterback for Saturday's game against the Ravens.
Winston, who was listed as limited at practice Tuesday through Thursday, approached the contest listed as questionable. While he's been deemed the Browns' emergency No. 3 QB on Saturday, Bailey Zappe is slated to draw the start versus Baltimore, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson also expected to see signal-caller snaps in Cleveland's season finale.
