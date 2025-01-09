Winston (shoulder) finished the 2024 season having completed 181 of 296 pass attempts for 2,212 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while carrying 25 times for 83 yards and a touchdown in 12 appearances. He also lost two fumbles.

Winston injected life into the Cleveland passing attack after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Week 7, but the short-term boost eventually wore off. A three-game stretch in which he threw eight interceptions -- including multiple pick-sixes -- ended Winston's run as the starter by Week 16. He ended up being inactive as the emergency No. 3 quarterback for the final three games of the season due to a right shoulder injury, but the issue doesn't seem serious and enabled the Browns to turn the offense over to younger signal-callers in Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe down the stretch. Winston will enter the offseason as a free agent and could draw interest as a backup quarterback, though he's unlikely to find a team willing to enter the 2025 season with him as its starter, even as a bridge to a rookie or second-year signal-caller.