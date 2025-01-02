Winston (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Winston doesn't appear to be in consideration for the Week 18 start, as coach Kevin Stefanski told Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com on Thursday that he intends to play Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) and Bailey Zappe under center. As a result, even if Winston is available Saturday, he likely will be the emergency third quarterback, at best.