Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Monday that Winston will start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski noted that despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Browns' focus is "just trying to find ways to get a win," and to that end, Winston is seen as a better candidate to direct the offense than backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Winston -- who has logged a 2-4 record as the team's starter -- thus is slated to face the 12-1 Chiefs this weekend following a Week 14 outing in which he completed 24 of 41 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Steelers.