Winston will continue starting at quarterback for the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Winston had a rough go of it against the Chargers in Week 9, which left the door open for a potential quarterback change. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that Winston will remain Cleveland's primary signal-caller. As such, expect Winston to be under center when the Browns square off against the Saints -- the team Winston spent the last four seasons with -- in Week 11.