Browns coach Todd Monken said Friday that Concepcion will handle all of the punt returns Sunday against Jacksonville, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Concepcion also figures to be one of the team's top offensive weapons, locked in for a top-three role alongside presumed starters Jerry Jeudy and Denzel Boston. The Browns also have TE Harold Fannin and RBs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the mix for short-area targets, but Monken seems intent on getting the ball into Concepcion's hands, one way or another.