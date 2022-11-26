Winfrey (concussion) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Winfrey was inactive for the Browns' Week 11 matchup against Buffalo with the head injury, but he was able to clear the league's concussion protocol while practicing in full both Thursday and Friday. In six games this season, Winfrey has tallied five total tackles and two passes defended.