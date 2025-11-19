default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dallas activated Winfrey (back) from its injured reserve list Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Winfrey has missed the whole season to this point due to a back injury he suffered during practice ahead of Week 1, but he's now back in football shape after Week 11. If veteran Solomon Thomas continues to miss time with a calf injury, Winfrey could be in line for some of the leftover work at defensive tackle in Week 12 versus the Eagles.

More News