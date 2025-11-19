Dallas activated Winfrey (back) from its injured reserve list Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Winfrey has missed the whole season to this point due to a back injury he suffered during practice ahead of Week 1, but he's now back in football shape after Week 11. If veteran Solomon Thomas continues to miss time with a calf injury, Winfrey could be in line for some of the leftover work at defensive tackle in Week 12 versus the Eagles.