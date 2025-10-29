Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfrey (back) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.
The 2022 fourth-round pick from Oklahoma has yet to play this season after sustaining a back injury in late August. Following his return to practice Wednesday, Winfree has 21 days to be added to Dallas' active roster before reverting to IR. He's expected to play a depth role on the Cowboys' defensive line once fully healthy.
