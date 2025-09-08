Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys placed Winfrey (back) on injured reserve Monday.
Winfrey was ruled out for last Thursday's Week 1 opener against the Eagles and didn't play after he was injured in practice Aug. 31. He'll now miss at least the next four regular-season games and won't be eligible to return until Week 6 versus Carolina.
More News
-
Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Ends practice early with back issue•
-
Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Making strong impression•
-
Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Signs with Dallas•
-
Perrion Winfrey: Goes to practice squad injured list•
-
Jets' Perrion Winfrey: Likely done for 2023•