Higgins (knee) is inactive Week 4 against Baltimore.

Higgins only saw the practice field Wednesday on a limited basis before getting held out the following two days, so it's not too surprising to see him off the active roster Sunday. While Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry remain the top pass-catching options, look for Damion Ratley to once again serve as the third wideout, as has been the case with Higgins out the last two weeks.

