The Buccaneers elevated Bazelak from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus New Orleans, Scott Smith of Tampa Bay's official site reports.

Bazelak signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May and ended up on the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. While neither of the team's top two quarterbacks -- Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater -- have an injury designation heading into Sunday, Mayfield dealt with a knee issue during the week and Bridgewater missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an issue with his teeth before participating in full Friday. Bazelak could end up being inactive as the emergency third QB for Sunday's clash against the Saints.