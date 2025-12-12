Buccaneers' Connor Bazelak: Tabbed as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive but will be available as Tampa Bay's emergency third quarterback for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Bazelak is set to serve as the Buccaneers' third quarterback for the third straight week. He has yet to see any game action in his rookie season and that's unlikely to change in Week 15 against Atlanta.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Connor Bazelak: Working as emergency QB again•
-
Buccaneers' Connor Bazelak: Emergency QB for Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Connor Bazelak: Signed to active roster•
-
Connor Bazelak: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Connor Bazelak: Gets elevated for Week 8•
-
Connor Bazelak: Signs onto Bucs' practice squad•