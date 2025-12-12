default-cbs-image
Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive but will be available as Tampa Bay's emergency third quarterback for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bazelak is set to serve as the Buccaneers' third quarterback for the third straight week. He has yet to see any game action in his rookie season and that's unlikely to change in Week 15 against Atlanta.

