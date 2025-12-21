Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 game against Carolina and will be Tampa Bay's emergency third quarterback, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

This is a familiar role for Bazelak, who has been inactive as the Bucs' emergency quarterback each of the past four weeks. He's yet to make his NFL debut and can do so Sunday only if both Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater have to exit due to injury, illness or ejection.