Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as Tampa Bay's emergency third QB against the Saints in Week 14, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bazelak will be Tampa Bay's emergency third QB for the second straight week after signing to the active roster Nov. 29. Starting QB Baker Mayfield continues to manage a shoulder injury, so Bazelak provides the Bucs with some insurance in case both Mayfield and backup Teddy Bridgewater are forced to exit Sunday's clash due to injury, illness or ejection.