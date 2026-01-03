Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Panthers but will serve as the Buccaneers' emergency third quarterback, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bazelak is set to play his usual role as the No. 3 quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater. The QB will be able to enter the game only if both quarterbacks on the active roster must exit due to injury, illness, or ejection.