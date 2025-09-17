Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka didn't practice Wednesday due to hip and groin injuries.
The rookie first-round pick has kicked off his pro career with a bang, combining for three touchdown catches in his first two games. Overall, he has eight receptions (on 13 targets) for 96 yards and the aforementioned scores. There's no telling if the new health concerns are threatening his availability for Sunday's contest against the Jets, but his activity level Thursday and Friday likely will provide insight in that regard.
