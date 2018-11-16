Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Set for surgery
Smith (hip) will have surgery Nov. 26 to repair the torn labrums in both hips, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to the hip injury, but the specifics weren't previously known. Given the severity of the injury the 32-year-old will not be able to return this season.
