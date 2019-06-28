Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Still on the mend from surgery
Smith (hip) remains without a firm timetable for return following November 2018 surgery to repair torn labrums in both hips, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Laine simply labeled Smith as "still recovering" from the procedure, while adding that Friday's depth signing of veteran center Josh LeRibeus isn't likely to be the only addition to the interior of the Buccaneers' offensive line. Smith has been a highly versatile asset over his five seasons in Tampa, filling in at both guard spots and at center. There's a chance the veteran has a chance to return at some point before the start of the season, but the likelihood of that occurring probably won't be ascertained until later in the summer.
