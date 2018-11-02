Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Out Week 9
Smith (hip) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith has been dealing with the hip issue all season, but Sunday will be the first time he'll be forced to miss a game. Ryan Jensen will start at center as the Buccaneers offensive line will be short on interior depth at Carolina.
