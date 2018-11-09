Buccaneers' Evan Smith: Will not play Sunday
Smith (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Redskins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Smith logged two limited practices this week but was unable to practice Friday. The 32-year-old missed Week 9 with this injury as well.
