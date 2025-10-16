Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) did not participate at practice Thursday.
David has appeared on many of the team's injury reports this season with an apparent knee issue, but the linebacker hasn't been forced to miss any game action. David will have two more chances to return to practice before Monday night's contest in Detroit.
