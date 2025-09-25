Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Managing knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
David has played at least 98 percent of defensive snaps in all three of Tampa Bay's games this season, so this could be a way for the team to limit his reps. His participation later in the week should provide a better indication of his availability for a Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts prolific line Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Finishes with nine tackles Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Managing leg injury and soreness•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sticking around Tampa Bay•