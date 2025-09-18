default-cbs-image
Goedeke (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Goedeke was walking on crutches after suffering a foot injury in Week 2 at Houston, so it's not totally surprising he wasn't on the practice field to start Tampa Bay's new week of preparation. It's not likely he'll be available Sunday versus the Jets unless he can return to practice Thursday or Friday.

