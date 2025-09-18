Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Missing practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Goedeke was walking on crutches after suffering a foot injury in Week 2 at Houston, so it's not totally surprising he wasn't on the practice field to start Tampa Bay's new week of preparation. It's not likely he'll be available Sunday versus the Jets unless he can return to practice Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Expected to miss time•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Spotted on crutches•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Tweaks foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Good to go against Houston•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Questionable versus Texans•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Dealing with foot injury•