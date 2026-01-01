Goedeke (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The fourth-year pro from Central Michigan practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week but will play through his ankle issue in the Week 18 divisional matchup, a game Tampa Bay must win to keep its playoff hopes alive. With Goedeke healthy, he's expected to operate as the team's top right tackle Saturday.