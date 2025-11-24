default-cbs-image
Watts (hand) is active for Sunday night's game against the Rams.

Watts hasn't played since Week 8 but will make his return to the lineup Sunday night. The 25-year-old linebacker has logged just 15 snaps on defense this season but has been a big contributor on special teams for Tampa Bay. Watts has produced six tackle (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, across eight appearances.

