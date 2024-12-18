Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Watts (knee) is likely to remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2024 season, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Watts' 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Nov. 27, but it appears there isn't room on the 53-man roster for the 25-year-old linebacker. As such, Watts will be forced to remain on the Buccaneers' IR for the rest of the 2024 season, including the playoffs should Tampa Bay qualify. Should that be the case, Watts will end his 2024 campaign with zero tackles across five regular-season games.