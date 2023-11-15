Evans was limited at Wednesday's practice by a quadriceps injury.

Since late August, Evans has dealt with two different lower-body injuries, first to his groin in the lead up to Week 1 prep before he suffered a hamstring issue Week 4. His availability for game days hasn't been impacted, though, and he continues to put up massive numbers working with a new quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Overall, Evans is on pace for a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season considering he has 737 yards through nine contests. In the end, his practice reps will need to be monitored this week to make sure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday at San Francisco.