Evans (hamstring/calf) wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Evans was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, his continued absence Thursday perhaps suggests that he wasn't merely getting a maintenance day to begin Week 14 prep. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles could shed more light on Evans' condition later Thursday, but for now, the star wideout's status bears close attention as Sunday's game against the Raiders approaches. Evans will have one more opportunity Friday to potentially fit in some practice activity before the weekend.