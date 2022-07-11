Evans doesn't expect former teammate Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement this year, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Evans said he'd like to see a Gronk return but thinks the big man is done for real this time. With the tight end gone and Bucs wideout Chris Godwin rehabbing from a late-season ACL tear, Evans has a good chance to see more targets than what he got in his first two years playing with Tom Brady (109 and 114). Of course, while the Brady era in Tampa has led to the two smallest target totals of Evans' career, it's also produced 13 and 14 touchdowns (or career highs in back-to-back seasons). There's upside for a top-five fantasy season among WRs if Evans can combine his pre-Brady volume with his Brady-era efficiency, though that's easier said than done when defenses are able to hone in on the 6-foot-5 wideout as Tampa's far-and-away top pass catcher. The Bucs hope Russell Gage, Cameron Brate and others will prove suitable as complementary weapons while Godwin gets up to speed.