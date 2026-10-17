Evans (ribs/Achilles) was working off to the side during the opening portion of Saturday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Evans been working to side for each of the 49ers' last two practices while recovering from rib and Achilles injuries, the latter of which is a new issue for the veteran wide receiver. The 49ers will announce injury designations following Saturday's practice, at which point Evans' status for Monday night's game against the Commanders will be more clear. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has already been ruled out, so if Evans is also sidelined, then the 49ers' top wideouts would be Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins.