Evans (ribs) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Washington, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Evans worked to the side during each of the 49ers' last two practices while nursing injuries to his ribs and Achilles. That was enough for him to draw the questionable tag for MNF, and there's also a chance that Christian Kirk (calf) will be activated from injured reserve before the game, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has already been ruled out, so Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and tight end George Kittle would all carry heaver workloads in the passing game if Evans joins Samuel on the sidelines for Week 6.