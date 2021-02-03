Evans (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
The Buccaneers capped Evans' practice reps last week, as they would have done if the team had been facing a normal turnaround for a game. Now that he's gotten some maintenance time, Evans shouldn't face any limitations in the Buccaneers' remaining practices leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl LV matchup with the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown (knee) got back on the practice field in a limited capacity Wednesday, helping Tampa Bay inch closer to full capacity in its receiving corps.