Evans exited Sunday's game at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury.
It's unclear how Evans suffered his current health concern, but he had three catches (on three targets) for 40 yards prior to his departure late in the second quarter. In Evans' absence, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett should see increased involvement in the Buccaneers offense alongside Chris Godwin.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Stellar numbers in hard-fought win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Finds end zone in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No contract extension•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Puts injury behind him•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Puts deadline on contract talks•