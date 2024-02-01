Durham was active for 13 regular-season games during the 2023 season, securing five of seven targets for 58 yards. He added an 18-yard reception on his only target over two postseason games.

The rookie fifth-round pick was a clear No. 2 pass-catching option at tight end behind Cade Otton, who was healthy for all 17 regular-season games and both postseason contests. However, Durham flashed some field-stretching ability with his sparse opportunities, recording double-digit yardage on three catches when factoring in his one postseason grab. Otton heads into the offseason with a clear grasp on the top job at the position, but Durham could potentially earn his way onto the field more often in 2024 while working in a new offense, and potentially, a new quarterback.