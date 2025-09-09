Durham didn't draw a target across 15 snaps from scrimmage in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers' No. 2 tight end was 35 snaps behind Cade Otton, who'd cleared his injury designation by Thursday and filled his usual robust role. Durham is likely to find targets sparse while Otton remains healthy, considering Baker Mayfield has plenty of other pass catchers to focus on even with Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (IR-neck) currently unavailable.