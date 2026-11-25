Durham wasn't targeted while playing 15 of the Buccaneers' 69 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Lions.

Durham's lone contribution in the box score came on the Buccaneers' first play of the day, when he recovered a fumble by quarterback Baker Mayfield. Though he's suited up for each of the Buccaneers' 10 games and has logged double-digit snaps on offense in the past six contests, Durham has recorded just one reception (for five yards) on two targets throughout the season. He's been deployed mainly as a blocking tight end, running routes on just 22 plays on the campaign.