Durham failed to catch his only target, his first since Week 2, in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Patriots.

Durham saw a drop in snaps to 19 (28 percent) after having on at least 30 percent of plays in each of the previous four contests. The third-year tight end has surprisingly been a complete non-factor in the air attack through nine contests after posting a 16-173-2 career line on 21 targets over his first pair of seasons, and even the Buccaneers' perpetually injury-hampered receiving corps has done nothing to expand Durham's involvement beyond his role as a blocker.