Shepard (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant.

The limited practice Friday represents Shepard's only participation this week, although there hasn't been any indication his foot injury is serious. He got either six or seven targets in each of the past three games, catching 13 of 20 passes for 121 yards in that stretch. If Shepard is declared inactive before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett will be the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps.