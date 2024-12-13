Shepard (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant.
The limited practice Friday represents Shepard's only participation this week, although there hasn't been any indication his foot injury is serious. He got either six or seven targets in each of the past three games, catching 13 of 20 passes for 121 yards in that stretch. If Shepard is declared inactive before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett will be the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Sitting out another practice•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Four more catches Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Solid showing in OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Does little with five catches•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Just two touches in loss•