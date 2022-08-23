Brady threw the ball well during his first practice Monday following an 11-day sabbatical from the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brady jumped right back into drills Monday and apparently looked like he hadn't missed a beat, with veteran tight end Cameron Brate noting the future Hall of Famer was "kind of firing on all cylinders again." Brady's knowledge of the offense is such that a brief time away shouldn't have any tangible effect on his regular-season readiness, and his Monday return notably coincided with Mike Evans' first practice since an Aug. 5 hamstring injury, as well as Chris Godwin's (knee) debut in 11-on-11 drills.