Diaby provided 54 tackles (39 solo), including 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The 2023 third-round pick played in every regular-season game for the second time in as many NFL campaigns, and he upped his tackle total by 16 while playing an additional 259 snaps on defense compared to his rookie season. Diaby also logged 52 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders, supplying four tackles. Diaby did record three fewer sacks in the regular season despite the increased playing time, a matter he'll look to rectify as he enters the third year of his rookie deal in 2025.