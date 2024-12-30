Diaby finished Sunday's 48-14 win over the Panthers with three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Diaby was one of five Buccaneers to sack Bryce Young on Sunday, with the former taking down the latter for a 10-yard loss early in the third quarter. Diaby is now up to 3.5 sacks on the season, 1.5 of which have come over his last two games. He'll look to add to his total in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against New Orleans next Sunday, a game in which the Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South division title with a win.