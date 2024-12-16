Conner rushed 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Patriots.

Conner was the star on offense for Arizona on Sunday, punching in a pair of short touchdowns while cracking the century mark in rushing yards for the fifth time this season. The bruising tailback combined for 21 touches, finishing well ahead of backup Trey Benson's five against New England. Conner remains the bell cow for a 7-7 Cardinals squad that will hit the road in Week 16 to face Carolina next Sunday.