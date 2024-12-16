Conner rushed 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Patriots.
Conner was the star on offense for Arizona on Sunday, punching in a pair of short touchdowns while cracking the century mark in rushing yards for the fifth time this season. The bruising tailback combined for 21 touches, finishing well ahead of backup Trey Benson's five against New England. Conner remains the bell cow for a 7-7 Cardinals squad that will hit the road in Week 16 to face Carolina next Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Racks up 122 total yards, TD•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Bottled up early in loss•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Signs extension•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Does little on ground Sunday•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Goes for 100-plus yards and TD•
-
Cardinals' James Conner: Avoids injury designation•