Daniel Popper of The Athletic expects Ekeler (hamstring/knee) to return in Week 12.
Ekeler has progressed to straight-line running in his recovery and, barring a setback, could be back in two weeks against the Bills. A Week 12 return would represent an eight-week layoff since the diminutive running back got hurt against the Buccaneers in Week 4. With fellow running back Justin Jackson (knee) also sidelined, Troymaine Pope (neck), Joshua Kelley and practice squad call-up Kalen Ballage should continue to split reps in the Chargers' backfield while Ekeler recovers.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Progresses to running•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not close to return•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Lands on IR•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Will miss at least one game•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Likely for injured reserve•