Ekeler was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a chest injury.

Among those in the Commanders backfield, Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) didn't practice to begin Week 6 prep, Ekeler endured practice restrictions, and Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps, IR) was full, leaving just Rachaad White as a healthy body on the active roster. Since re-signing with Washington in late September, Ekeler has received nine touches across two games, which he turned into 54 yards from scrimmage. If Croskey-Merritt ends up sitting out Monday's contest at San Francisco and McNichols remains on injured reserve, Ekeler, assuming he's active, will be in line for increased work alongside White.