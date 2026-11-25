Ekeler turned seven carries into 41 yards and caught two of three targets for three yards during the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned from a four-game absence due to a groin injury and finished Monday's game with 13 carries for 54 yards. Despite his return, Ekeler ended up with the second-most carries on the Commanders while Rachaad White -- who led Washington's backfield in Croskey-Merritt's absence -- didn't get a single touch on offense. It appears as though Ekeler is the preferred change-of-pace back in Washington's offense heading into Week 12 against Arizona.